Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,784,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,676 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $380,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,346,000 after acquiring an additional 35,246 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $98.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.35. The stock has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

