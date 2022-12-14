Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,290 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 101,088 shares.The stock last traded at $234.89 and had previously closed at $239.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on LFUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.20.

Littelfuse Stock Up 1.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $658.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.13 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.07%.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,226.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total value of $197,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,226.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Littelfuse

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 11,300.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 370.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 77.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

