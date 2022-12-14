Loews (NYSE:L) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 44,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 855,911 shares.The stock last traded at $56.48 and had previously closed at $56.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Loews Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average is $56.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Loews

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,685.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,685.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 50,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $1,952,329.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,678,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,367,019,453.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loews

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Loews in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Loews by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

