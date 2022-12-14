Marc Blanchet Acquires 6,500 Shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO) Stock

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEOGet Rating) Senior Officer Marc Blanchet acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,625.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 441,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$992,763.

H2O Innovation Trading Up 2.1 %

CVE:HEO opened at C$2.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$214.22 million and a PE ratio of 68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03. H2O Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.05 and a 52-week high of C$2.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HEO. Raymond James dropped their price objective on H2O Innovation from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

About H2O Innovation

(Get Rating)

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

Featured Articles

