Marc Blanchet Acquires 6,500 Shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO) Stock

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO – Get Rating) Senior Officer Marc Blanchet acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,625.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 441,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$992,763.

H2O Innovation Trading Up 2.1 %

CVE:HEO opened at C$2.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$214.22 million and a PE ratio of 68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03. H2O Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.05 and a 52-week high of C$2.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HEO. Raymond James dropped their price objective on H2O Innovation from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

