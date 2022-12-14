Mary Jo Prigge Sells 3,222 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $28,998.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mary Jo Prigge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Mary Jo Prigge sold 16,614 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $149,526.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Mary Jo Prigge sold 102,165 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $938,896.35.

On Friday, October 28th, Mary Jo Prigge sold 65,259 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $590,593.95.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Mary Jo Prigge sold 6,541 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $58,869.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Mary Jo Prigge sold 5,954 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $53,764.62.

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.69, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $11.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $198.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.11 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.38%. CCC Intelligent Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,087,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,809,000 after purchasing an additional 13,003,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,982,000 after purchasing an additional 950,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,133,000 after purchasing an additional 620,213 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 536.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982,500 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,045,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,221,000 after purchasing an additional 478,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

CCCS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions



CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

