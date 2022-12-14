MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 41,889 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 699,449 shares.The stock last traded at $88.29 and had previously closed at $88.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MTZ shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.80.

MasTec Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,168,000 after purchasing an additional 134,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after acquiring an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,306,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,967,000 after acquiring an additional 219,922 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,249,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,421,000 after acquiring an additional 89,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,985,000 after acquiring an additional 25,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

See Also

