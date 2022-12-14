Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo Sells 6,003 Shares of AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL) Stock

AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) VP Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 6,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $21,490.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 757,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 3,006 shares of AgileThought stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $10,551.06.

On Monday, December 5th, Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 170 shares of AgileThought stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $625.60.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 39,192 shares of AgileThought stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $154,024.56.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 15,394 shares of AgileThought stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $56,803.86.

AGIL stock opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $180.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of -0.22. AgileThought, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45.

AgileThought ( NASDAQ:AGIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. AgileThought had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $43.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AgileThought, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AGIL. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on AgileThought in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on AgileThought in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on AgileThought in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AgileThought in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AgileThought presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AgileThought by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 313,334 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in AgileThought by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,457,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 125,677 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in AgileThought by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 695,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AgileThought by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AgileThought during the 3rd quarter worth $1,197,000. 30.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

