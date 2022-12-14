Max Alan Reichenthal Acquires 2,545 Shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Stock

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) Director Max Alan Reichenthal acquired 2,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $22,141.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,775.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Friedman Industries Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of FRD opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.88 million, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $161.80 million during the quarter.

Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 46,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Further Reading

