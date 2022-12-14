Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.57 and last traded at $33.56. 7,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 491,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.45 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $637,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter valued at $411,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter valued at $590,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 640.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,208,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,516 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.