Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,532 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 175,993 shares.The stock last traded at $46.85 and had previously closed at $46.71.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.
Methode Electronics Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.64.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methode Electronics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Methode Electronics
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Methode Electronics (MEI)
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.