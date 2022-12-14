Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,532 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 175,993 shares.The stock last traded at $46.85 and had previously closed at $46.71.

MEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.64.

In other news, Director Walter J. Aspatore sold 9,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $438,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Brian J. Cadwallader sold 2,200 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $102,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Walter J. Aspatore sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $438,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $876,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,406,298 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

