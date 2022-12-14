Michael A. Lewis Acquires 5,251 Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Stock

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) Director Michael A. Lewis acquired 5,251 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $20,898.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,663.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Newpark Resources Price Performance
Shares of NR stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $372.43 million, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34.
Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $219.85 million for the quarter. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 4.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.
