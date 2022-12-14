Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is New Millennium Group LLC’s Largest Position

New Millennium Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,262 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 10.8% of New Millennium Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11,434.2% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413,630 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Microsoft by 13.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $256.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.34. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $344.30. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

