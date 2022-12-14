Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,508 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.6% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT opened at $256.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $344.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.40 and a 200-day moving average of $254.34.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $296.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

