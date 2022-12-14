Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Holdings Raised by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,434,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,184 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $390,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,611,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,592,646,000 after buying an additional 90,333 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,175,168,000 after acquiring an additional 555,419 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 11.0% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,313,000 after acquiring an additional 723,042 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,703,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,182,000 after purchasing an additional 43,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,096,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,386,144,000 after purchasing an additional 50,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $288.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.73.

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $301.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.03. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $403.73. The firm has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.16). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.