Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,447,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,343 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $303,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $267.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $275.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.50.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.47%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $2,014,508.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,569. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Stories

