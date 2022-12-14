National Pension Service Buys 11,502,260 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

National Pension Service grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,041.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,065,771 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,502,260 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.6% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of Amazon.com worth $1,281,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the first quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 96 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.1 %

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $92.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $943.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.07 and its 200 day moving average is $114.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.87 and a twelve month high of $174.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

