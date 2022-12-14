NCM Capital Management LLC Buys 5,311 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,974.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
AMZN stock opened at $92.49 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.87 and a 1-year high of $174.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $943.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.89, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.99.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
