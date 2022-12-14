NCM Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

NCM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,837 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.8% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $256.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $344.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.34.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Macquarie began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.