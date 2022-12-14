NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 23,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 525,032 shares.The stock last traded at $34.74 and had previously closed at $35.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

NetScout Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $228.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 29,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 5.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

