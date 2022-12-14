NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Shares of NEE opened at $87.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $173.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

