Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $1.49 Million Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,512 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 34,488 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,610 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in BHP Group by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 337,328 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,059,000 after acquiring an additional 191,567 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $63.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.26. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $79.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About BHP Group

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lowered BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.76) to GBX 2,200 ($26.99) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($28.34) to GBX 2,330 ($28.59) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,913.20.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.