Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 63.5% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 326,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 126,943 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 705,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,096,000 after buying an additional 158,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 28,718 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Jersey Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.22. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $35.32.

South Jersey Industries Dividend Announcement

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $608.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.86 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

South Jersey Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

