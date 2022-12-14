Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 153.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,953 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in General Mills by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in General Mills by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in General Mills by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $86.97 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $87.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

