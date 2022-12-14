Nomura Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,902,319,000 after acquiring an additional 140,760 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,727,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,786 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in General Dynamics by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,005,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,118 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in General Dynamics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,768,000 after acquiring an additional 39,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in General Dynamics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $537,646,000 after acquiring an additional 100,963 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.27.

GD opened at $248.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.09 and a 200-day moving average of $231.60. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $197.03 and a 52 week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

