Nomura Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,157 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 472,576 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $57,489,000 after purchasing an additional 24,221 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,708 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,271 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,436 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $837,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,038 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Electronic Arts Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

EA stock opened at $125.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

