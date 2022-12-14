Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $1.35 Million in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,633 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 92,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 31.9% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 154,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 37,343 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.2% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 59,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $1,780,688.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 371,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,029,485.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Up 1.7 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Shares of TPH opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $28.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average is $17.58.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

