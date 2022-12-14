Nomura Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 17.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,861,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Cintas by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Cintas by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $462.42 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $470.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.00.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 38.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.