Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 119,830 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,830 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,990 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 187.6% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 43,110,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,647,000 after purchasing an additional 28,122,503 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after buying an additional 21,246,644 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 13,207,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,189,000 after buying an additional 413,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,078,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after buying an additional 932,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EDU shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average is $24.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.61.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $744.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.08 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

