Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,302 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Olaplex by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on OLPX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Olaplex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Olaplex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.46. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $30.41.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

