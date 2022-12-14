Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 25,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 530,841 shares.The stock last traded at $47.54 and had previously closed at $48.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMCL. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Omnicell in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.44.

Omnicell Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $348.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.72 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $92,267.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,734.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,311.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $92,267.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,734.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 1,045.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 884,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,616,000 after acquiring an additional 807,348 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Omnicell by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,579,000 after acquiring an additional 135,360 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 964,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,937,000 after acquiring an additional 124,897 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 163,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after acquiring an additional 98,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,187,000 after acquiring an additional 92,567 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

