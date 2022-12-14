Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Bank of America

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ORCL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.40.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $80.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.28. Oracle has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $104.00. The company has a market capitalization of $217.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

