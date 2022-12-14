O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Holdings Increased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 51,009 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $307,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 130,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.67.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total transaction of $3,818,283.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,598.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,084.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,871,058. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $818.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $805.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $723.14. The company has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $870.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

