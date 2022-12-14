Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,032 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Outset Medical by 91.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 349,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 167,278 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Outset Medical by 18.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,849,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,337,000 after buying an additional 433,637 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Outset Medical by 9.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,302,000 after buying an additional 100,680 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Outset Medical by 46.6% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 64,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.79. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $48.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other Outset Medical news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 15,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Outset Medical news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,550 shares in the company, valued at $991,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,718 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OM. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Outset Medical to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outset Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

