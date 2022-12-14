Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 16,181 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 211,324 shares.The stock last traded at $100.80 and had previously closed at $101.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OXM. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. CL King raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.42. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 22.77%.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $398,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,432,217.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carol B. Yancey bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $45,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,239.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $398,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,432,217.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $942,370. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 51.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 60.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

