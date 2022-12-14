Pallinghurst Nickel International Limited Acquires 56,500 Shares of Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO) Stock

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Rating) insider Pallinghurst Nickel International Limited bought 56,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,323.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,153,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$64,161,581.12.

Talon Metals Stock Up 1.1 %

Talon Metals stock opened at C$0.46 on Wednesday. Talon Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.38 and a twelve month high of C$0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$387.10 million and a P/E ratio of -56.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on Talon Metals from C$0.80 to C$0.90 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

About Talon Metals

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

