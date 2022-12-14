Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Paychex by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after buying an additional 3,122,688 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Paychex by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after buying an additional 1,445,699 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,244,000 after buying an additional 728,857 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 1,186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 777,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,518,000 after buying an additional 716,921 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 981,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,725,000 after buying an additional 653,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.42.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $123.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

