Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 16,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 393,844 shares.The stock last traded at $124.64 and had previously closed at $125.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 3rd.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.58.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 33.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

