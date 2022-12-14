Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 17,462 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 257,846 shares.The stock last traded at $72.54 and had previously closed at $72.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $131.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.63.

Perficient Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Transactions at Perficient

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $227.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.60 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson acquired 729 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.66 per share, with a total value of $50,053.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,674.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph C. Derrickson bought 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.66 per share, with a total value of $50,053.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,674.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,041 shares of company stock valued at $70,542 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perficient

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Perficient by 4.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,811 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Perficient by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,900 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Perficient by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,991 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Perficient during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Perficient during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

