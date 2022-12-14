Philip Austin Jr. Singleton Purchases 721 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.30 per share, for a total transaction of $22,567.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 531,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,640,488.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Philip Austin Jr. Singleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 225 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $6,959.25.

On Thursday, November 17th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 6,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $188,700.00.

OneWater Marine Price Performance

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $491.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.44. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $62.79.

Institutional Trading of OneWater Marine

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 875.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ONEW shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

