Physicians Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,907 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.0% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 4.2% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 93,204 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $1,345,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 3.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 397,660 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $102,131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,977 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Microsoft by 7.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,425,772 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,420,821,000 after acquiring an additional 624,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Microsoft by 13.9% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,224 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

MSFT stock opened at $256.92 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $344.30. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.40 and a 200 day moving average of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

