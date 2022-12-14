PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 21,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 425,122 shares.The stock last traded at $4.00 and had previously closed at $4.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $5.20 to $4.70 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

PLAYSTUDIOS Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $513.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $72.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.53 million. On average, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 18,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $73,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,257 shares in the company, valued at $501,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 680,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 646,390 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

