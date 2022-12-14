Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Acquired by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Polaris by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PII opened at $107.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $127.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.40. Polaris had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PII has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Polaris Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.