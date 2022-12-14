Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB) Short Interest Update

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the November 15th total of 13,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of XPDB opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the second quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at about $489,000.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the renewable and transition energy sector in North America.

