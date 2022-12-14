Prasad Gundumogula Acquires 1,900 Shares of Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) Stock

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) CEO Prasad Gundumogula bought 1,900 shares of Mondee stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $15,580.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,378,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,299,993.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Prasad Gundumogula also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mondee alerts:

On Wednesday, December 7th, Prasad Gundumogula bought 2,700 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $22,302.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Prasad Gundumogula acquired 2,200 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $16,676.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Prasad Gundumogula acquired 2,000 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $15,720.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Prasad Gundumogula acquired 7,000 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Prasad Gundumogula acquired 15,000 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $129,300.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Prasad Gundumogula acquired 9,000 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $81,720.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Prasad Gundumogula acquired 11,200 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $132,608.00.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Prasad Gundumogula acquired 256 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $3,345.92.

Mondee Price Performance

Shares of Mondee stock opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. Mondee Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mondee ( NASDAQ:MOND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $39.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOND. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Mondee in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Mondee from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Mondee in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondee

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Mondee in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Mondee in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $696,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondee in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

About Mondee

(Get Rating)

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the leisure and corporate travel markets. It delivers a technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base. The company is connecting a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.