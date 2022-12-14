ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Down to $25.01

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.01, but opened at $24.44. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $25.31, with a volume of 11,315 shares.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average is $35.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 34,943.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 41,932 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,369,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

