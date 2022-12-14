ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,498 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 47,554 shares.The stock last traded at $46.94 and had previously closed at $47.27.

ProShares Ultra Financials Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 103,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 19.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 50.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

About ProShares Ultra Financials

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

