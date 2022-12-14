Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Down to $26.67

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.67, but opened at $26.05. Prudential shares last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 1,874 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PUK. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,350 ($16.56) to GBX 1,220 ($14.97) in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,576 ($19.34) to GBX 1,585 ($19.45) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Prudential in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($20.70) to GBX 1,380 ($16.93) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,450 ($17.79) to GBX 1,500 ($18.40) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Prudential

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Prudential by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,878,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,140,000 after purchasing an additional 573,822 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Prudential by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,105,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,948,000 after purchasing an additional 47,668 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,435,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,033,000 after purchasing an additional 282,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,670,000 after purchasing an additional 248,093 shares during the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.