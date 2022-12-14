Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Down to $26.67

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.67, but opened at $26.05. Prudential shares last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 1,874 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PUK. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,350 ($16.56) to GBX 1,220 ($14.97) in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,576 ($19.34) to GBX 1,585 ($19.45) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Prudential in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($20.70) to GBX 1,380 ($16.93) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,450 ($17.79) to GBX 1,500 ($18.40) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.93.
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
