QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,239 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 10,916 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,775,033 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,120,924,000 after acquiring an additional 431,812 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.5% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 14,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 202.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 19,049 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,996 shares of company stock worth $4,489,834. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $123.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

