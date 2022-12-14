Quantum Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,570 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,748 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 6.5% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 397,660 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $102,131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,425,772 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,420,821,000 after purchasing an additional 624,070 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,224 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,422,666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,392,703,000 after purchasing an additional 276,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $256.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $344.30.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $296.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

