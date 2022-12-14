Randall Michael Giuffre Purchases 20,000 Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Stock

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) Director Randall Michael Giuffre purchased 20,000 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 223,146 shares in the company, valued at $312,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Randall Michael Giuffre also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 6th, Randall Michael Giuffre purchased 2,300 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $3,105.00.
- On Thursday, December 1st, Randall Michael Giuffre purchased 46,133 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $55,359.60.
- On Tuesday, November 29th, Randall Michael Giuffre purchased 18,125 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $21,568.75.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %
DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $4.01. The company has a market cap of $37.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59.
About DiaMedica Therapeutics
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.
