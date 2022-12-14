Randall Michael Giuffre Purchases 20,000 Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Stock

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) Director Randall Michael Giuffre purchased 20,000 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 223,146 shares in the company, valued at $312,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Randall Michael Giuffre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 6th, Randall Michael Giuffre purchased 2,300 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $3,105.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Randall Michael Giuffre purchased 46,133 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $55,359.60.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Randall Michael Giuffre purchased 18,125 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $21,568.75.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %

DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $4.01. The company has a market cap of $37.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 46,115 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

